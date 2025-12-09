Unexploded bomb on IDF vehicle leads troops to West Bank rocket lair steps from Israeli homes

One of the main suspects, Ahmad Abu Samara, was linked to a September attack in which an explosive device was attached to a Panther vehicle, injuring several soldiers. He was also connected to an attempted bombing of a David military vehicle and another attack that wounded Col. A.

Another suspect, Khalil Kharisha from Tulkarm, was arrested for allegedly supplying materials used in the production of explosives. A subsequent IDF raid in Tulkarm, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, uncovered three rockets in various stages of assembly, including one with a warhead and explosive material. Improvised explosive devices, detonators and bomb-making supplies were also found just hundreds of meters from communities in central Israel.

The initial breakthrough came when a bomb was discovered under a military vehicle during routine servicing in Ma’ale Adumim. Bomb disposal teams neutralized the device in a controlled explosion, and forensic investigators collected DNA evidence. Although it didn’t initially match any known suspects, further lab work eventually pointed investigators to the village of Attil near Tulkarm and to two family members.

