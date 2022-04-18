President Raisi says Iran will target heart of Israel if it acts against Iranian nation

Iran's armed forces will target Israel's heart if it makes "the slightest move" against the Islamic Republic, President Ebrahim Raisi told a military parade on Monday.
"If you make slightest move against our nation ... our armed forces destination will be the heart of the Zionist regime," Raisi said in a televised speech in which he addressed Israel directly.
Israel, which the Islamic Republic refuses to recognize, says it will not accept the Islamic Republic as "a nuclear threshold state", while Tehran and world powers have been trying to revive a 2015 nuclear pact.
Almost a year of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington were suspended last month.
Israel says it will not be bound by any deal and could eventually take unilateral action against Iranian nuclear sites.
Speaking at an event organized for the Mossad intelligence service, Bennett said Israel was to continue and act against the Iranian nuclear threat according to its interests.
"It seems that in the near future your hands will be full," he said, while addressing the employees of the intelligence service. "Your important mission will be to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. It is a task that you have been dealing with for years now, but it looks like we are getting closer to the moment of truth. This is the money time.
Last week, Iran announced it had started to operate a new workshop at Natanz uranium enrichment facility.
The new workshop raises questions about Iran's plans for the manufacturing of advanced centrifuges - machines that produce enriched uranium much faster than the first-generation machines it was restricted to using for that purpose by its 2015 deal with major powers.