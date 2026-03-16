Iran missile fire sets off sirens in Jerusalem, southern Israel, Judea and Samaria

Air raid sirens sounded Monday in Jerusalem, southern Israel and parts of Judea and Samaria after fresh missile fire from Iran, with initial reports of several impact sites in the Beit Shemesh area and no immediate injuries.
The latest barrage came after earlier Iranian launches triggered successive alerts across northern Israel from the Carmel to the Golan, as well as in central and southern parts of the country, and after previous strikes in central Israel caused damage in Rishon Lezion, Shoham and Lod.
Beit Shemesh has been hit before in the current confrontation. Earlier this month, an Iranian missile strike there killed nine people and wounded dozens after a direct impact on a bomb shelter.