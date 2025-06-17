Second soldier killed in Gaza explosive attack in two days, IDF says

The IDF confirmed Tuesday morning that Staff Sgt. Naveh Leshem, 20, from Nokdim, was killed Monday in Khan Younis, Gaza, in what appears to have been an improvised explosive device (IED) attack by Hamas terrorists. Leshem served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion.
According to initial reports, the explosive was attached to a Namer armored personnel carrier. Several other soldiers were wounded in the incident, including one officer and three additional troops from the same battalion who are in serious condition. Three more are listed in moderate condition, and others suffered light injuries. All were evacuated to hospitals, and their families have been notified.
Later Monday, the military reported the death of Capt. (res.) Tal Movshovitz, 28, from Re'ut, who served as a deputy company commander in the Golani Brigade’s 7086th Engineering Battalion. He was killed in a nearly identical incident: an IED explosion hitting a 12th Battalion hummer in Khan Younis, followed by gunfire from a Hamas ambush squad.
These two deadly incidents occurred amid a wider redeployment of IDF forces, as the military shifts resources in response to the ongoing confrontation with Iran, increased tension along the Jordanian border and preparations for other possible escalations. As a result, the IDF has reduced its troop presence in Gaza, particularly in the southern sector, leading to changes in deployment patterns and a slowdown in operations.
In recent days, clashes with armed terrorists have intensified in southern Gaza, with a growing number of attempted attacks on Israeli troops. The pressure on IDF resources is such that the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion is now operating under the Paratroopers Brigade in Khan Younis.
The total number of fallen soldiers in the current war has reached 869.