Netanyahu aide Urich cleared to return to work in PMO as Qatargate inquiry continues

A Petah Tikva court ruled Thursday that Jonatan Urich, an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, may return to the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday if no appeal is filed, lifting most restrictions imposed on him in the ongoing Qatargate investigation. He remains bound only by guarantees ensuring his attendance at ongoing investigations.
Judge Menachem Mizrahi issued the decision hours after a hearing on extending Urich’s restrictions in the Qatargate affair, which alleges involvement of Netanyahu aides in promoting Qatar’s interests and influencing Israeli media coverage. Mizrahi sharply criticized the police, highlighting what he called an “unexplained discrepancy” in the case: while former Netanyahu spokesperson Eli Feldstein faces only a travel ban, Urich had been barred from contacting the prime minister or other key figures involved despite being equally central to the investigation.
During the hearing, Mizrahi referenced Netanyahu’s testimony to police, in which the prime minister denied knowledge that Urich had worked with Qatar. Netanyahu said even if that were true, “there is nothing wrong with it; many people work with many countries. Qatar is not an enemy state.” He added that because Urich is not a public servant in his view, he was free to work as he wished.
The judge also noted that the prosecution had not requested additional testimony from Netanyahu and said the contact restrictions were therefore irrelevant. Mizrahi acknowledged that, while there is evidence suggesting Urich conducted business with Jay Footlick, alleged to be a Qatari foreign agent, the alleged offense requires proof of intent to harm state security, which was not presented. Instead, the prosecution argued that Urich’s contacts with Qatar were intended to provide positive public relations for the country.
Following the ruling, Urich posted “Shir HaMa’alot” (a psalm about relying on God to help you) on the X platform. Opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Netanyahu’s testimony, saying it was unacceptable that his closest aide could receive funds from an Arab country supporting Hamas while working in the Prime Minister’s Office. Urich responded sharply on the platform, dismissing Lapid’s criticism and questioning his fitness to lead.
The hearing also addressed why Urich alone faced restrictions while Feldstein, Netanyahu’s former military spokesperson, did not. Urich’s attorney, Amit Hadad, questioned whether other figures—such as Feldstein, the American lobbyist Jay Footlick, businessman Gil Birger, former security official David Saig and PMO staff member Topaz Luk—were subject to contact bans. Police investigator Gilad Peretz responded that restrictions applied only to Urich and one other person at this time.
Hadad also raised questions about documents allegedly presented by Feldstein in the presence of Netanyahu’s communications adviser Ofer Golan and chief of staff Tzachi Braverman, asking whether they had given testimony in the case. Peretz replied that they had not. He also explained that Urich’s questioning, initially scheduled for this week, had been postponed to next Wednesday at Urich’s request.
Peretz said the restrictions were linked to testimony from Srulik Einhorn, Netanyahu’s former “secret adviser,” who was questioned in Serbia last month. Einhorn’s statements concerned messages sent through Feldstein and the police argued that Urich had advised the Prime Minister and used the PMO to disseminate Qatar’s messages in the Israeli media. “We believe he should not currently contact the Prime Minister,” Peretz said.
Judge Mizrahi questioned whether there was evidence suggesting Urich qualifies as a public servant. Peretz responded that all relevant materials were with the prosecution, which would make that determination. Mizrahi also criticized the police for not reviewing a recent investigative report in Yedioth Ahronoth which revealed new WhatsApp messages between Urich and Feldstein.
