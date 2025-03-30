Wounded soldier publicly praised by PM is told to reimburse IDF for time in rehab

An IDF officer who lost his leg fighting Hamas in Gaza, is being told by the military that he must reimburse the IDF with roughly $16,500 and that his military pay is suspended until he does. The demand is made because of the time he was away, receiving life-changing medical treatment for his injuries, in the United States.
Lt. Yonatan Ben-Hamo, a D9 bulldozer team commander, was gravely wounded in early November 2023 when an RPG struck his vehicle in northern Gaza. After months of severe pain and limited mobility, he traveled to New York for specialized surgery and to be fitted with a high-tech prosthetic that he said dramatically improved his recovery. The trip lasted about two months and was financed with the help of Jewish-American supporters.
Despite notifying his unit and receiving what his family says was prior approval, the IDF later informed Ben-Hamo that his absence had left him with a deficit of 58 vacation days. As a result, he was ordered to repay approximately 60,000 shekels and was removed from the payroll until the matter was resolved.
Ben-Hamo’s relatives say the army and the Defense Ministry have failed to cover the expenses related to his treatment abroad, including travel and accommodation costs for his mother and compensation for lost income while assisting him overseas. “We’ve been chasing officials who keep giving us the run-around,” said his family. “They tell us he’s still an officer on active duty, but instead of helping, they’re trying to show him the door.”
Ben-Hamo, whose story of heroism was highlighted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an address to the U.S. Congress last year, said the debt notice shattered him. “Why do I have to feel like a second-class citizen?” he asked relatives. “I want to keep serving despite my injury. I’ve spent a year chasing people in the IDF for basic help.”
He said his Israeli-issued prosthetic had left him in constant pain and unable to walk properly, prompting the decision to seek care in the U.S. The procedure there included a 12-hour surgery on his nerves and additional complex treatments. “We didn’t compromise—we went for the best technology in the world,” he said.
His family said no senior military official has visited him in the past year, and that frequent personnel changes have left them with no consistent point of contact. “There’s a willful blindness toward wounded soldiers once they’re no longer seen as useful to the system,” they said.
After Ynetnews reached out to the IDF last week, Ben-Hamo’s commanders promised the issue would be resolved within weeks. However, his family said they have heard similar promises before, with no result. The IDF has not issued an official statement but acknowledged the situation may stem from a bureaucratic error and said efforts are underway to cancel the debt and restore Ben-Hamo to the payroll.
“We’ve waited months for reimbursements,” the family said. “Now they’re demanding a massive reimbursement. Just think how many other wounded soldiers are out there, without connections, falling through the cracks.”