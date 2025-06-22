Report: Israel’s preemptive strikes 'severely damaged Iran’s ability to mount missile attacks'

According to the report, sources said Israel’s week-long campaign depleted Iran’s arsenal: the country began with around 2,000 medium to long-range missiles—one of the region’s largest stockpiles—but fired "hundreds" while losing "at least half" of its launchers to Israeli strikes.

Nicholas Carl of the American Enterprise Institute’s Critical Threats Project told the American outlet this degradation critically limits Iran’s capacity: "As you begin to whittle away at the launchers, the Iranian ability to summon large volumes of missile fire is diminished."

U.S. officials warned that while Iran might avoid striking bases in Arab states, Sunday’s U.S. strikes on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan could shift this calculus.

