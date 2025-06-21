Trump announces US attack on 3 nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow

US President Donald Trump announced on his social media account Truth Social eary Sunday morning in Israel that the US military had completed its strikes on Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Trump announced on his Truth Social site: "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Moments later the White House posted the same announcement.





"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.… pic.twitter.com/AqCLmaLYJb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2025





After confirming that the United States had attacked nuclear sites in Iran, Trump posted on TruthSocial that "Fordow is gone."

B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The U.S. operation reportedly was undertaken in full coordination, tactical and strategic, between the IDF and the Air Force

2 View gallery ( Photo: TruthSocial )

Following Trump's statement about the attack on Iran, the Iranian Broadcasting Corporation reported that "three nuclear sites were evacuated a short time ago, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan." So far, official sources in Iran have not responded to the news of the American attack.

The Sabrin News Agency, affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported that "American bombers attacked the entrance to the Fordow nuclear site at 2:10 a.m.." According to the report, "the intensity of the explosions was not strong enough to be felt in the city of Qom."

An account on the X social network affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards wrote: "Now the war has begun for us."

At the same time, Houthi leader Hazam al-Assad wrote on social media X: "Washington must bear the consequences."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said in a statement that "The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace. The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped. As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way."

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump; IDF attack on Tehran ( Photos: Social Media/via REUTERS, AP/Carlos Osorio )

At the same time, U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson praised the operation.

"The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says. The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement. President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity. The President’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants 'Death to America,' from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet. This is America First policy in action. God bless our brave men and women in uniform - the most lethal fighting force on the planet - and we pray for their safe return home. May God bless America."

On Saturday evening, U.S. sources confirmed to Reuters and the New York Times that the U.S. military has moved B-2 stealth bombers toward the American base on Guam in the Pacific Ocean. Official sources told the Wall Street Journal that no order has been given to prepare for an attack involving the stealth bombers and that these are defensive measures. Earlier, Fox News reported that six of the bombers took off from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri heading toward Guam in the Pacific Ocean.

Trump told reporters on Friday that he was not interested in sending ground forces into Iran, saying it's "the last thing you want to do." He had previously indicated that he would make a final choice over the course of two weeks, a timeline that seemed drawn out as the situation was evolving quickly.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Wednesday the United States that strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will "result in irreparable damage for them." And Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei declared "any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region."

Trump has vowed that he would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon and he had initially hoped that the threat of force would bring the country's leaders to give up its nuclear program peacefully.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But U.S. and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-lb. bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily-fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Iran has pledged to retaliate if the U.S. joined the Israeli assault, and for Trump personally, having won the White House on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts and scoffed at the value of American interventionism.

The attack marks the first time since the Iranian revolution in 1979 that the United States has sent its Air Force to strike major facilities inside the country, which is considered an act of war, according to the New York Times.