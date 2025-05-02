Houthi missile launch triggers sirens across northern Israel for second time in 24 hours

Air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel on Friday afternoon for the second time in 24 hours, following the launch of a missile from Yemen, the Israeli military said.

The alert was issued shortly before 1:30 p.m. after the military detected the launch of a missile from Yemen. The IDF said warnings were activated in several areas across the country in response to the threat. Explosions were heard in the northern region, as well as in the Shomron area and near Jerusalem.

The IDF said interceptor missiles were launched at the incoming projectile. The results of the interception were still under investigation.

Earlier Friday, a ballistic missile launched from Yemen was intercepted as it approached the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel , according to the military.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, reported no injuries from the incident, except for one man who was injured while running to a shelter.

In the Megiddo Regional Council, debris from an interceptor missile struck the roof of the Zayit kindergarten in Kibbutz Mishmar HaEmek, damaging the tile roof and ceiling.

“It’s a huge miracle,” said Shai Regev, head of education at the kibbutz. “Thankfully this didn’t happen during school hours. Thirty-two children aged four to six attend this kindergarten. If they had been here, they could have been hurt. It’s a frightening reminder of how close this is.”

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran , have launched dozens of missiles and drones toward Israel since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October, framing their attacks as part of a broader regional campaign against Israel.