Israel comes under missile strike from Yemen

Sirens send millions into shelters in central and northern Israel after a missile is launched by the Houthi rebels; IDF says its aerial defenses intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace

Sirens send millions into shelters in central and northern Israel after a missile is launched by the Houthi rebels early on Friday.
Flights heading into Ben Gurion International Airport from Hungary and the Greek island of Rhodes were asked to delay their landing during the attack.
3 View gallery
Israel comes under attack in a Houthi missile strike Israel comes under attack in a Houthi missile strike
Israel comes under attack in a Houthi missile strike
(Telegram)
3 View gallery
תיעוד ככל הנראה של מיירט בשמי קריית אתאתיעוד ככל הנראה של מיירט בשמי קריית אתא
Houthi missile intercepted over Haifa's northern suburbs
(Photo: Hatzalah)
The sirens were activated in the areas surrounding Haifa, the Western and Upper Galilee regions and in the area of Zichron Yaakov to the south.
Explosions were heard as far as the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The IDF said in a statement that its aerial defenses intercepted the missile before it entered Israeli airspace.
3 View gallery
שבריי יירוט בגן ילדים במשמר העמקשבריי יירוט בגן ילדים במשמר העמק
Shrapnel from the intercept of a Houthi missile fall in a kindergarten in the Jezreel Valley
(Photo: Megiddo Regional Council)
No injuries were reported, but shrapnel from the intercept fell in a kindergarten in the Jezreel Valley.
