Iraq reports drone strikes on its military bases ahead of Trump-mediated ceasefire

Iraq said Tuesday that drones struck two of its military bases overnight, damaging radar systems at both sites. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi military called the drone strikes “criminal acts” and said Baghdad would hold those responsible accountable. No casualties were reported.

by President Donald Trump. They also followed Iran’s missile launch targeting a U.S. military base in Qatar, described by Tehran as coordinated retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

