Iraq reports drone strikes on its military bases ahead of Trump-mediated ceasefire

Iraq said Tuesday that drones struck two of its military bases overnight, damaging radar systems at both sites. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
A spokesperson for the Iraqi military called the drone strikes “criminal acts” and said Baghdad would hold those responsible accountable. No casualties were reported.
The attacks came shortly after a ceasefire was declared in the conflict between Israel and Iran by President Donald Trump. They also followed Iran’s missile launch targeting a U.S. military base in Qatar, described by Tehran as coordinated retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.
According to Iraqi security officials, the first drone strike hit a radar installation at the Taji base, located north of Baghdad and once used by U.S. forces. Hours later, another drone damaged a radar system at the Imam Ali base in southern Iraq. A third drone reportedly crashed west of Baghdad International Airport, near a U.S. military installation.
The Iraqi military said additional attempted attacks on security sites were thwarted, and incoming drones were intercepted.
Separately, Iraq announced the reopening of its airspace following the ceasefire. The Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the move came after “a comprehensive security assessment” and was made in coordination with both national and international authorities.