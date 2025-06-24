Qatari mediation and Trump intervention: How Iran-Israel ceasefire was reached

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran , announced early Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump , was made possible through Qatari mediation, following escalating tensions after an Iranian missile strike on a U.S. base in Qatar — Ynet learned Tuesday.

According to a source familiar with the talks, the idea for a ceasefire emerged during a phone call between Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During the conversation, Trump informed the emir that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire and requested Doha’s assistance in convincing Tehran to do the same.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani led the diplomatic push, speaking with Iranian officials shortly after the Iranian missile attack on the base in Qatar. An Iranian official later confirmed to Reuters that Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly instructed his ministers to refrain from commenting on the matter and the Prime Minister’s Office officially confirm the ceasefire and declare the war over only after 9 a.m.

A senior White House official said the Israeli agreement was reached during a phone call between Netanyahu and Trump. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff also held direct and indirect talks with Iranian representatives.

According to the official, Israel’s condition for the ceasefire was that Iran cease its attacks. The Iranians reportedly informed the U.S. they had no further plans to strike.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi set 4:00 a.m. Tehran time as a deadline for Israel to stop its military operations. In a post on X shortly after the deadline, he wrote: “As Iran has repeatedly clarified—Israel started this war, not us. There is no ‘agreement’ or ceasefire at this time.

“However, if Israel halts its unlawful aggression against the Iranian people by 4:00 a.m., we have no intention to continue our response. A final decision will follow.”

Later, Araghchi posted again: “Our military operations to punish Israel for its continued aggression lasted until the final minute—4:00 a.m. Like all Iranians, I thank our brave armed forces for remaining ready to defend our nation until the last drop of blood.”

Trump expressed optimism in an interview with NBC, saying, “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever. It’s a great day for America. It’s a great day for the Middle East. I’m very happy to have been able to get the job done. A lot of people were dying, and it was only going to get worse. It would have brought the whole Middle East down.”

Trump added that in his view, the war is over and he does not believe Israel and Iran “will ever be shooting at each other again.” The New York Times reported that Trump’s statement came as a surprise to some of his own senior officials.

Celebrating the ceasefire, Trump and his administration declared the end of what he called the “12-day war.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: "President Trump has accomplished what no other president in history could ever imagine — the obliteration of the Iranian Regime’s nuclear program, and an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Truly remarkable!"

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump announced the ceasefire would unfold in two phases: Iran would cease fire first, followed by Israel, over a 24-hour period.

“upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” he wrote. “This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!”

Around the same time as Iran launched rockets toward northern and southern Israel , Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, “PEACE!” I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS! Both Nations will see tremendous LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY in their futures.”

He concluded: “They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of RIGHTEOUSNESS & TRUTH. The future for Israel & Iran is UNLIMITED, & filled with great PROMISE. GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!” Just after 8 a.m., Trump added: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!”