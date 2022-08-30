Pollard calls on public to vote for Shaked in November elections

Jonathan Pollard, a convicted spy and former intelligence analyst for the U.S. government, who served 30 years in prison, said on Monday morning that he would vote for Ayelet Shaked's Zionist Spirit party in the November elections, and encouraged others to do the same.
"I truly believe that she realizes the mistakes she made and will not repeat her error," Pollard said in a video clip he posted on social media. "We need her now, free and clear of the bad influences that hurt both her personal reputation and her political credibility."
"As everyone knows, I am not a member of any political party or faction," he said. "Today I have not formally endorsed any individual or slate. I am an independent whose only concern is for the land and people of Israel. Because of my unqualified love of this country and my dedication to its survival and well being, I must now endorse someone who I know, will serve Israel in a way that will safeguard both our core interests and our honor. That person is Ayelet Shaked," Pollard said in his video.
He added that despite her errors in judgement, Shaked "deserves to be given an opportunity to continue being part of Israel's leadership."
There have been rumors in the past that Pollard was on his way to joining the Likud, but the claims were denied. To this day, he keeps in touch with a wide array of politicians.
Jonathan Pollard was arrested in the U.S. in 1985, charged with espionage for Israel, and sentenced to life imprisonment. He was released in 2015 after 30 years in prison, and made Aliyah in December 2020 along with his wife, who passed away earlier this year.
Last May, Pollard wrote an Op-Ed article, criticizing the condition of Palestinian terrorists in jails, which he claimed encourage the next terrorists to "join the club." He called on the nation to demand of its leaders to defeat the terror organizations as well as countries, which see to destroy Israel. He said Israelis should stop hiding behind the "crisis management" strategy employed by governments, in response to the conflict with the Palestinians.