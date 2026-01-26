Search for Ran Gvili continues: new footage shows forces scouring Gaza cemetery

As forces continued a ground operation in Gaza aimed at locating the remains of Master Sgt. Ran Gvili , the last missing captive believed to be held there, his uncle said Monday that the family remains deeply skeptical despite what officials describe as a renewed intelligence lead.

Ziv Tzioni, Gvili’s uncle, told ynet he was struggling to remain hopeful as the search entered its third day in a cemetery between the Daraj Tuffah and Shajaiyah neighborhoods of Gaza City.

“I’m sorry to say I’m not very optimistic,” Tzioni said in an interview. “We just want this nightmare to end and to be able to return to our lives.”

Gvili, a fighter in a police tactical unit, was killed during the Oct. 7 attack and his body taken into Gaza. He is the only fallen captive whose remains have not yet been recovered.

Large-scale operation near the border

The military confirmed over the weekend that it launched Operation Brave Heart, a mission focused on one specific intelligence indication suggesting Gvili was buried in a cemetery located inside the so-called “yellow line,” an area under Israeli operational control in Gaza.

Hundreds of troops from the Alexandroni Reserve Brigade and the 75th Armored Battalion are taking part in the operation, which is unfolding about two kilometers from the border near Kibbutz Nahal Oz and close to Kibbutz Alumim, where Gvili was abducted.

Forces have been opening graves and removing headstones as part of the search. Each search team has been accompanied by a dentist equipped with portable X-ray equipment to enable rapid identification on site, according to officials.

Military officials said the operation could continue for several days and was coordinated with mediators. Hamas had earlier claimed it provided “information” that led to renewed searches.

Family doubts Hamas cooperation

Tzioni dismissed Hamas’ claims of cooperation, saying the group has always known exactly where Gvili’s body is located.

“From day one, we said they know precisely where Ran is,” he said. “They are playing games with us. These searches are just for show.”

He added that while the family recognizes some progress in the credibility of the intelligence, they fear it may still fall short.

Rafah crossing decision draws criticism

The ongoing search comes as the cabinet decided to proceed with opening the Rafah crossing for pedestrian traffic, despite objections from some ministers and before Gvili has been located.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the decision would be implemented “following the completion of the operation and in accordance with understandings with the United States,” adding that the move is part of a broader framework that includes efforts to recover all captives, living and dead.

Tzioni criticized the wording used by officials, particularly references to Hamas making a “100% effort” to locate fallen captives.

“That’s wordplay,” he said. “Turning over soil with bulldozers does not mean doing the maximum. From our perspective, they know exactly where he is.”

A broader obligation, the family says

Despite the uncertainty, Tzioni praised the soldiers participating in the operation, noting the risks they face.

“This is incredibly stressful, and it shouldn’t be this way,” he said. “We are missing one hero, a son of Israel. Leaving him behind is unthinkable.”

He added that the issue extends beyond one family.

“This is a commitment to every parent who sends their child to serve, knowing that if the worst happens, everything possible will be done to bring them home,” Tzioni said.