'Easy decision': French journalist expelled from Israel

Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority deported French journalist Alice Froussard on Thursday. Froussard, who has lived in the Jerusalem and Ramallah areas for the past six years, has worked for major French media outlets, including RFI, Le Figaro, TV5Monde and Mediapart.

According to Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry, the decision follows Froussard’s remarks suggesting the October 7 attack should be examined “in context” and accusing Israel of “apartheid” and “massacre.” RFI condemned the deportation, calling it “an obstacle to press freedom.”

Froussard attempted to enter Israel Thursday morning to resume her work under a work visa issued by RFI. Following a recommendation from the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, she was deported and flown back to France.

2 View gallery Israel deported French journalist Alice Froussard

"Alice Froussard saw that we have changed the rules: anyone who supports Hamas and the boycott movement against Israel will not be allowed to enter,” said Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli.

The ministry described Froussard as “one of the leading voices in French media reporting from the field on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” The ministry said its review of her statements showed a pattern of anti-Israel commentary, including legitimizing the October 7 attack, labeling Israeli military actions in Gaza a “massacre,” and accusing Israel of apartheid.

Among her other statements, Froussard described Israeli laws as “draconian,” criticized Israel’s judicial system as dualistic, and claimed that apartheid is increasing in the West Bank.

2 View gallery Alice Froussard's social media

The deportation follows France’s recent barring of Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country and sanctions imposed by France and Britain on individuals “involved in funding, encouraging and carrying out violence in the West Bank.” France also banned entry to four settlement leaders and 21 violent settlers. Last month, France similarly barred National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir amid controversy surrounding the mistreatment of participants in the Gaza flotilla.