Brazil's Lula starts radiation treatment after early-stage skin cancer diagnosis

Lula, who at 80 is Brazil's oldest sitting president and has had ​some previous health scares, is expected to run for a fourth non-consecutive term in October 

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Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Brazilian President Luiz ​Inacio Lula da Silva has started preventive radiation treatment after being ‌diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer, doctors treating the 80-year-old leftist leader and his office said on Monday.
Lula ​had a basal cell lesion removed on ​April 24.
"It was decided to proceed with ⁠complementary treatment with preventive, superficial radiotherapy ​on the scalp," doctors at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital said in a ​medical note, adding that Lula will maintain his daily activities without restrictions.
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נשיא ברזיל לואיז אינסיו לולה דה סילבה ביקור ב אתיופיה מטה האיחוד האפריקנינשיא ברזיל לואיז אינסיו לולה דה סילבה ביקור ב אתיופיה מטה האיחוד האפריקני
Brazilian President Luiz ​Inacio Lula da Silva
(Photo: Ricardo Stuckert / Brazilian presidency / AFP)
A spokesperson for Brazil's presidency told Reuters ​the "small" lesion was diagnosed as early-stage cancer ​and Lula would undergo 15 radiotherapy sessions to prevent ‌further ⁠lesions.
Lula is expected to run for a fourth non-consecutive term in October and currently leads right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in ​several opinion polls for ​a ⁠potential second-round runoff.
He is Brazil's oldest sitting president and has had ​some health scares, including emergency surgeries ​in ⁠2024 to treat and prevent bleeding in his head. Lula was treated for throat ⁠cancer ​in 2011.
Lula has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, even comparing its actions to the Nazis. In response, Israel declared the Brazilian president a persona non grata.
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