Brazil's Lula starts radiation treatment after early-stage skin cancer diagnosis

Brazilian President Luiz ​Inacio Lula da Silva has started preventive radiation treatment after being ‌diagnosed with early-stage skin cancer, doctors treating the 80-year-old leftist leader and his office said on Monday.

Lula ​had a basal cell lesion removed on ​April 24.

"It was decided to proceed with ⁠complementary treatment with preventive, superficial radiotherapy ​on the scalp," doctors at the Sirio-Libanes Hospital said in a ​medical note, adding that Lula will maintain his daily activities without restrictions.

1 View gallery Brazilian President Luiz ​Inacio Lula da Silva ( Photo: Ricardo Stuckert / Brazilian presidency / AFP )

A spokesperson for Brazil's presidency told Reuters ​the "small" lesion was diagnosed as early-stage cancer ​and Lula would undergo 15 radiotherapy sessions to prevent ‌further ⁠lesions.

Lula is expected to run for a fourth non-consecutive term in October and currently leads right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro in ​several opinion polls for ​a ⁠potential second-round runoff.