Shin Bet cracks down on Hamas-linked terrorist cell in northern Israel

Police and Shin Bet reported on Sunday uncovering a terrorist cell in northern Israel planning to carry out attacks on behalf of Hamas.

Police, Shin Bet crack down on Hamas-linked terrorist cell in northern Israel ( Video: Israel Police )





According to a joint statement, a total of 13 suspects, all Israeli Arabs mostly from Sakhnin, were apprehended and are expected to be hit with terrorism charges.

Some suspects were involved in a firebombing attack on Kibbutz Eshbal during the May 2021 Gaza war.

Four firearms, ammunition and bulletproof vests were seized as part of the operations. The weapons were reportedly purchased from operatives in the West Bank.

One suspect was in contact with Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip, who provided him with instructions for manufacturing explosives and instructed him to recruit additional members.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

"This is a serious act against the security of Israeli citizens, involving a terrorist plot woven with Hamas' involvement in Gaza, potentially harming the normative majority in the Arab sector,” the statement read.