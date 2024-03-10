'Fertile ground for jihad war': security forces strive to prevent Ramadan terror surge

The defense establishment is preparing for the month of Ramadan, expected to begin on Sunday, and is trying to prevent a surge of terrorism in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and even in the heart of Israeli cities. Meanwhile, Hamas will attempt to exploit the Muslim holy month to stoke a widespread religious war against Israel and open additional fronts. "Ramadan is fertile ground for waging jihad war on the infidels," says one security official.
More stories:
Hamas is intensifying efforts to incite young Palestinians against the IDF, alleging Israel is impinging on religious freedoms at Al-Aqsa Mosque. There's a significant concern that any clashes that may arise in Jerusalem could spill over to the West Bank and further into Israeli cities.
The defense establishment is mainly concerned with copycat attacks potentially inspired by each successful attack and expends large resources to detect and monitor prominent instigators online, and dozens have already been arrested since October 7. The relatively swift neutralization of terrorists after attacks also acts as a deterrent.
Since October 7, security forces and the IDF's Central Command in Jerusalem have been on high alert and expect more attacks in Jerusalem, as well as across the West Bank. Central Command swept through West Bank refugee camps, arresting and eliminating terrorists plotting attacks or on their way to carry out one, dissuading many others in the process.
The IDF has not operated so freely in the West Bank since Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021.
While readiness is at its peak, Central Command has tightened guidelines and regulations for soldiers serving in the territory due to the difficulty in predicting "lone wolf attacks." During the holiday, IDF forces may not be able to operate at night in terror hotspots as Muslims break fast, leading to daytime operations.
Israel's defense establishment recognizes the need for great sensitivity in handling restrictions on religious freedom, as such actions could benefit Hamas and resonate negatively across the Arab world, beyond just domestic implications.
Meanwhile, Hamas and other terrorist organizations are offering financial incentives, with the high unemployment rate among Palestinians leading security officials to worry that financial desperation might drive Palestinians youths toward terrorism.