Dozens of Hezbollah rockets pummel northern Israel

Heavy consecutive rocket barrages were fired from southern Lebanon toward around a dozen Upper Galilee communities in northern Israel Sunday morning.
Rocket warning signs were activated in Meron, Bar Yochai, Merom Galil Regional Center, Kfar Shamai, Jish - Gush Halav, Tzivon, Bar'am, Safsufa - Kfar Hoshen, Or HaGanuz, Kerem Ben Zimra and Dovev.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it fired "dozens of Katyusha rockets... in response to the Israeli attacks on southern villages and civilian homes in southern Lebanon," citing an attack on a house in Khirbet Selm that, according to the terrorist group, resulted in a family's death on Saturday night.
Al Jazeera reported that at least 36 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon in one of the barrages "toward Israeli military outposts."
Footage circulating on social media shows multiple smoke plumes billowing over a mountainside peppered by rockets near Meron.
Shortly after the barrage on Upper Galilee, Lebanese media reported artillery fire hitting the southern Lebanon towns of Hebbariyeh and Kunin.
The IDF said it identified some 35 rocket launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory and several were intercepted by air defenses.
The army added that IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Ayta ash Shab, an anti-tank missile launch post in Maroun El Ras and a military site in which Hezbollah terrorists were identified in Khirbet Selm.