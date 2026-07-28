Report: Trump resisted Netanyahu meeting for weeks before last-minute White House invite

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been working for several weeks to secure an invitation to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, including media leaks to “will a meeting into existence,” a US official told CNN, ahead of the leaders' seventh meeting since Trump began his second term in office.

Netanyahu arrived in the US late Sunday, in order to discuss progress in the Iran war and warn Trump against diplomatic concessions to the Islamic Republic.

Gallery US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet at the White House in September ( Photo: Evan Vucci/AP )

While previous meetings followed a choreographed script including red carpet, warm handshake, and messages about the strength of the Israel-US alliance, the latest meetings, the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu has grown visibly strained; this as Netanyahu is in a reelection campaign and Trump is facing midterm elections.

A senior Trump administration official told CNN that the leaders have a strong relationship and that Israel has no greater friend than Trump. “Americans and our allies around the world are already safer for the United States and Israel’s bold actions to deny the Iranian regime the ability to develop a nuclear weapon,” the official told CNN.

During the meeting, arranged since the prime minister is visiting the US for this week’s funeral of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, Netanyahu intends to present Trump with updated intelligence on Iran’s efforts to rebuild its nuclear program and ballistic missile system, and to bury strategic capabilities deep underground.

Israel’s message will be that the Iranian regime has not abandoned its ambition to obtain nuclear weapons and that a temporary agreement allowing it to recover would be insufficient. At the same time, Netanyahu wants to avoid creating the impression that he is traveling to Washington to pressure Trump into another war.

Meeting at Mar a Lago in July 2024 ( Photo: Alex Brandon/AP )

The meeting is not currently scheduled to include a public photo opportunity .

CNN reports that Trump is "acutely aware" of the pressure Netanyahu faces ahead of the October elections, and that the US president knows his support could help push the prime minister over the top. Meanwhile, Trump has only shown Netanyahu selective support, including announcing that Netanyahu would not be arrested on any trips to the U.S> despite the pledge by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to do so.

In addition to the Iran war, the two leaders have clashed over Israel's fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon and over Trump's orders that Israel pull back in Gaza and Syria, as well as the U.S. president's plan to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

The meeting, CNN points out, was only confirmed after Netanyahu said he would attend Graham's funeral .