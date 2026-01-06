One killed, others hurt as bus hits protesters at Haredi anti-draft rally in Jerusalem

An 18-year-old protester was killed and three others were injured Tuesday night when a bus struck demonstrators during a large ultra-Orthodox rally against military conscription in Jerusalem, emergency services and police said.
About 10,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered near Bar-Ilan Street for the protest, which included senior rabbis and was held as government-backed legislation granting broad draft exemptions remains stalled in Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
During the demonstration, bonfires were lit on the roadway. Video footage from the scene showed a bus hitting protesters at the junction of Ohel Yehoshua and Shamgar streets. Magen David Adom said four people were injured. The 18-year-old was dragged dozens of meters by the bus, became trapped underneath it and was pronounced dead after rescue efforts. A 16-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition and fully conscious, while the condition of the two others was not immediately clear.
Police said the bus driver was arrested on suspicion of ramming protesters but had not yet been questioned.
According to police, a small group of demonstrators began violently disrupting public order, including blocking roads, damaging buses, setting fires, throwing objects and eggs at officers and Border Police troops, hurling insults and attacking journalists. Police said that during the disturbances, a bus passing through the area struck several participants. The incident is under investigation.
Witnesses told local media that protesters spat at and cursed the bus driver before he accelerated to flee the scene, with a teenager clinging to the vehicle. Paramedics said the victim showed no signs of life when they reached him and appeared to have been dragged for several meters.
Police said a television news crew was attacked with stones during the protest and a security guard accompanying the team was injured. Officers ordered protesters to disperse, and when the calls were ignored, police moved in to restore order using force and crowd-control measures.
The bus involved is operated by Extra Public Transportation, which said it was “shocked by the incident,” expressed condolences to the family and said it is fully cooperating with the police investigation.
