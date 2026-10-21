Netanyahu's empty Jerusalem home gets anti-drone nets as neighbors ask: ‘What about us?’

Extensive work has been underway over the past two days at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, which has been designated an alternative official residence, even though Netanyahu and his wife do not live there. Two cranes blocked the street, a major thoroughfare in the Rehavia neighborhood, while at least 10 workers installed protective netting designed to defend against drones.

For about a year and a half, the Gaza Street residence has undergone extensive renovations, including the construction of an elevator, replacement of a bathtub, installation of metal scaffolding and placement of a protective shelter on the property. In addition, traffic barriers and concrete barricades have been installed along the street.

Gallery Installing anti-drone nets at the Netanyahu's private residence in Jerusalem

Throughout this period, Netanyahu and his wife have been living at another property in the same area rather than at the Gaza Street residence. Meanwhile, major renovations are also underway at the official prime minister's residence on Balfour Street, with work not expected to be completed before early 2027.

"Speaking of protection against drones, this is a middle-class neighborhood in the heart of the capital, with very densely packed buildings," one Gaza Street resident told ynet. "If you're worried about drones, maybe you could do us a favor and protect the neighbors too, instead of causing unnecessary anxiety? All this protective equipment is really frightening. What about us?"

'If you're worried about drones, maybe you could do us a favor and protect the neighbors too?'

About a week ago, it was revealed that the Prime Minister's Office spent 127,432,277 shekels (about $41 million) on security projects at prime ministerial residences between 2023 and 2026, during Netanyahu's current term in office. The properties include the official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem, his private home on Gaza Street, which has been designated an alternative official residence, and his private home in Caesarea.

According to the figures, 10.9 million shekels (about $3.5 million) was paid in 2023, rising to 27.8 million (nearly $9 million) in 2024. Spending then surged to 72.5 million (about $23.4) shekels in 2025, approximately six times the amount paid in 2022. A further 16.2 million shekels (about $5.2 million) was paid between January and October 2026.

Work to secure the prime minister's private residence in Jerusalem, where he does not live

When the figures were released, the Prime Minister's Office said they covered all residences under its responsibility, both official and private, belonging to current and former prime ministers.

The office attributed much of the increase since 2024 to changes in the security threat level that required substantial investment in protecting the official residence. The explanation appears to refer, at least in part, to the threat posed by explosive drones following the October 2024 drone strike on Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea.

A month ago, it was reported that the Shin Bet and the Prime Minister's Office security division had constructed a 15- to 20-meter (50- to 65-foot) enclosed, secured passageway before Yom Kippur, connecting the Gaza Street residence to the Yad Tamar synagogue on HaAri Street in Rehavia.

The passageway, described as a "secret tunnel," was intended to allow Netanyahu to walk from his home to the synagogue for prayers. Air conditioners were also installed inside.