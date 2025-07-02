IDF soldier killed, 2 seriously injured in tank in northern Gaza

Staff Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, from Rehovot, an armored corps soldier in Battalion 82 of the 7th Brigade (Saar Golan Formation), was killed by an anti-tank missile in Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, from Rehovot, an armored corps soldier in Battalion 82 of the 7th Brigade (Saar Golan Formation), was killed by an anti-tank missile in Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The tank commander and another armored corps soldier were seriously wounded in the same incident. Two other soldiers were moderately wounded, and a sixth soldier sustained light injuries.

