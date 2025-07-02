IDF soldier killed, 2 seriously injured in tank in northern Gaza

Staff Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, from Rehovot, an armored corps soldier in Battalion 82 of the 7th Brigade, was killed by an anti-tank missile in Shejaiya

Staff Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, from Rehovot, an armored corps soldier in Battalion 82 of the 7th Brigade (Saar Golan Formation), was killed by an anti-tank missile in Shejaiya in the northern Gaza Strip.
Staff Sergeant Yaniv Michalovitch
The tank commander and another armored corps soldier were seriously wounded in the same incident. Two other soldiers were moderately wounded, and a sixth soldier sustained light injuries.
In a separate incident, a soldier from the Egoz unit under the Commando Brigade was seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile fired at a building in Shejaiya. The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families have been notified.
