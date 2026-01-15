Gazan who celebrated Oct. 7 on border and fled to Europe is questioned in Belgium

Greece’s Ministry of Migration and Asylum has revoked the refugee status of Mohannad Al Khatib, a Palestinian originally from Gaza, after clear evidence emerged that he publicly praised Hamas' October 7 massacre and continued to act as a propagandist and apologist for the terror group.
The decision, made by Greek Minister of Migration Athanasios Plevris, followed evidence submitted by the Israeli Embassy in Athens, which showed that Al-Khatib posed a threat to public order, particularly to the Jewish community. As a result, his refugee status—granted in March 2025—was officially rescinded.
Videos circulating online show Al Khatib celebrating Hamas’ October 7 attack and appearing visibly joyful after crossing the border into southern Israel during the massacre. His social media profiles feature photos with senior Hamas officials, including former leader Ismail Haniyeh, prior to Haniyeh’s assassination. In the weeks following the massacre, he continued praising Hamas online and eulogized its commanders.
Even after arriving in Europe, Al Khatib continued spreading radical content. On June 23, 2025, he posted in support of an Iranian strike, writing: “May God protect our people and guide Iran’s aim toward the American base,” referring to Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
The European Jewish Association (EJA) welcomed Greece’s decision. Ruth Daskalopoulou-Isaac, EJA’s EU affairs director, said: “We thank Greece’s Minister of Migration, Athanasios Plevris, and the director of the Asylum Service, Mr. Marios Kalias, for their firm leadership and swift action in revoking the refugee status of Mohannad Al Khatib, who poses a serious threat to the public and the community. We also thank Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his government for their zero-tolerance policy toward incitement, their commitment to addressing the Jewish community’s concerns, and the Israeli Embassy in Athens for its efforts.”
The EJA also addressed the Belgian case: “We commend the Belgian authorities for denying Al Khatib’s asylum request and for investigating the serious concerns surrounding his conduct and online activity. However, once an individual is deemed a threat to public order and community safety, investigation alone is not enough. Belgium must now take the necessary steps to ensure Al Khatib’s removal from its territory in accordance with the law.””
The EJA also addressed the Belgian case: “We commend the Belgian authorities for denying Al-Khatib’s asylum request and for investigating the serious concerns surrounding his conduct and online activity. However, once an individual is deemed a threat to public order and community safety, investigation alone is not enough. Belgium must now take the necessary steps to ensure Al-Khatib’s removal from its territory in accordance with the law.”