2 Israelis critically injured in West Bank car-ramming attack

Two Israelis were critically injured Wednesday evening in a car-ramming attack outside a farm near the settlement of Itamar in the northern West Bank. According to an initial report by Magen David Adom, the two are unconscious, and they were taken to a hospital in central Israel
The terrorist came from Nablus, committed the car-ramming attack and fled back into the city. A large number of IDF forces have been deployed to the area, roadblocks have been set up and a hunt is underway for the terrorist.
On Wednesday morning, terrorists in the West Bank fired toward the nearby Israeli town of Gan Ner in the Gilboa regional council. It is the third time this month that the town in northern Israel has come under fire, and it occurred hours after communities further along the border in central Israel came under fire, including Bat Hefer, a village adjacent to the border wall separating Israel from the West Bank, just east of Netanya. By Wednesday afternoon, helicopters were seen in the air near the village. No damage was caused and there were no casualties, and the IDF is scanning the area for the shooters.
After the shooting on Wednesday, Hamas released a video showing the attackers, identifiable by Hamas headbands, driving toward the separation barrier, exiting their car with weapons, approaching the fence and opening fire.