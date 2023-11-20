2 more soldiers killed in Gaza, IDF announces; Rocket alert sirens in south and north overnight

Rockets intercepted over Moshav Dalton in northern Israel









The Israel Defense Forces announced early on Monday morning the deaths of two more soldiers in the Gaza campaign. Staff Sgt. Dvir Barazani, 20, from Jerusalem, and Sgt. Yinon Tamir, 20, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, both of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, fell during an operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip.

The spokesman for the US National Security Council said that the statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which denied the massacre carried out by Hamas at the Re'im music festival and blamed Israel instead "does not respect the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the terrible terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in October 7. We understand that the Palestinian Authority removed it from their website, and we are glad that the Palestinian Authority has since clarified that this is not their official position."

3 View gallery Staff Sgt. Dvir Barazani and Sgt. Yinon Tamir, both of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, fell in northern Gaza ( Photos: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

Overnight, rocket alert sirens were activated several times on both the southern and northern border.

The Palestinians reported overnight that the IDF surrounded the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, while carrying out attacks in the area.

3 View gallery IDF troops operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

Japan early Monday condemned the takeover of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader by the Houthis from Yemen. A spokesman for the government confirmed that the ship had been hijacked, said that there were no Japanese citizens on board and appealed to Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iran, to act to free the ship and the crew members on board.

The ship was carrying cars from Turkey and was seized in the southern Red Sea en route to India. She is registered under the Bahamian flag and has Nassau as her home port. The IDF called the hijacking of the cargo ship "a very grave incident of global consequence." The army added that the vessel was "staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship."

3 View gallery The Galaxy Leader was hijacked by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he has ordered the flight of 10 tons of medical equipment and medical supplies to the Gaza Strip early next week. Macron wrote on the X network that the aid will include two mobile units, each of which will be able to treat about 500 seriously wounded. He also said that a French helicopter carrier will leave for Egypt in the coming days, and will be able to provide support to the hospitals with about 40 beds intended for the seriously injured. In addition, Macron wrote that France is working to transfer about 50 sick and injured children from Gaza to receive treatment in France.

Progress has been made in Qatari-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages held in Gaza, Ynet learned late on Sunday. Israeli officials believe that Hamas, realizing the IDF would not retreat from Al Shifa Hospital despite the terrorist group's demands, was left with no choice but to continue negotiations.

According to Qatari mediators, Hamas said it was ready to release a group of 50 captives in the first stage in exchange for a four-to-five-day pause in fighting, the release of about 150 Palestinian children and women imprisoned in Israel and the entry of fuel into the Gaza. However, Hamas clarified that it does not know the whereabouts of all the kidnapped children and mothers and would need to gather them during the initial days of the truce, provided Israel refrains from airstrikes. Additionally, Hamas expressed willingness to increase the number of released hostages, contingent on being able to locate them in Gaza during the truce. Israel negotiators stated that if an additional 20-25 hostages are added to the initial 50 released, it would enable the release of all families, including children, mothers and elderly women.