Captive soldier murdered by Hamas in Al Shifa Hospital, IDF says

According to the IDF and the Shin Bet, Marciano was injured from an IDF strike on November 9, and the terrorists holding her hostage were killed. Marciano was taken to the Al Shifa Hospital but was not facing a life-threatening injury. She was later murdered by Hamas terrorists.

According to the IDF and the Shin Bet, Marciano was injured from an IDF strike on November 9, and the terrorists holding her hostage were killed. Marciano was taken to the Al Shifa Hospital but was not facing a life-threatening injury. She was later murdered by Hamas terrorists.

According to the IDF and the Shin Bet, Marciano was injured from an IDF strike on November 9, and the terrorists holding her hostage were killed. Marciano was taken to the Al Shifa Hospital but was not facing a life-threatening injury. She was later murdered by Hamas terrorists.

The IDF spokesperson emphasized that the new information stands "in stark contrast to the deceptive videos disseminated by Hamas, attempting to falsely claim that Noa was killed in IDF attacks."

The IDF spokesperson emphasized that the new information stands "in stark contrast to the deceptive videos disseminated by Hamas, attempting to falsely claim that Noa was killed in IDF attacks."

The IDF spokesperson emphasized that the new information stands "in stark contrast to the deceptive videos disseminated by Hamas, attempting to falsely claim that Noa was killed in IDF attacks."

Hagari also stated that "The hospital, a place meant to sanctify the value of life, was used by Hamas for murder. Our hearts go out to Noa's family; we did not reach Noa in time. This only fuels the IDF's determination to do everything in our power to bring our hostages home."

Hagari also stated that "The hospital, a place meant to sanctify the value of life, was used by Hamas for murder. Our hearts go out to Noa's family; we did not reach Noa in time. This only fuels the IDF's determination to do everything in our power to bring our hostages home."

Hagari also stated that "The hospital, a place meant to sanctify the value of life, was used by Hamas for murder. Our hearts go out to Noa's family; we did not reach Noa in time. This only fuels the IDF's determination to do everything in our power to bring our hostages home."