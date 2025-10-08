Family to release sign of life video of hostage Bipin Joshi, recorded alive in Gaza a month after Oct. 7

The family of kidnapped Nepali man Bipin Joshi — who is considered a hostage “for whom there is grave concern for his life” — will on Wednesday evening release a video of him in captivity in Gaza, which is estimated to have been recorded in November 2023. “The last sign of life found in Gaza, which we will share with you today, is for us an anchor of firm faith that he is alive,” the family said in a statement.
So far the last “sign of life” from Bipin was footage from security cameras at Sheba Hospital on the day of the massacre, in which he is seen being led by Hamas gunmen. In the footage that the IDF then released with Shin Bet assistance, a Thai citizen who was also kidnapped from Israeli territory is seen alongside Bipin.
At the time, then-IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said when the footage was published that “these findings prove that the terrorist organization Hamas used the hospital on the day of the massacre as a terrorism infrastructure, and prove that Hamas routinely uses medical center premises for its terrorist activity.”
About two months ago Bipin’s mother and sister arrived in Israel for the first time — three months after they were informed that there is grave concern for his life. His mother broke down in tears after landing at Ben-Gurion Airport. “Please, save my son,” his mother Padma said in tears. “Hamas, bring him home now.”
Bipin was kidnapped from Alumim on October 7, 2023; during the fighting with Hamas gunmen he even grabbed one of the grenades they threw and tossed it out. “He saved people,” a friend said previously.
Bipin’s 17-year-old sister, Pushpa, then said: “I want to thank all the people of Israel and all government officials who brought us here for my brother. Thank you so much for supporting me. Thank you so much for praying for my brother. I have only one wish — that my brother returns very soon, as soon as possible. “Bipin came to Israel only to study as part of his academic program and, unfortunately, he got caught between two sides in a war he has nothing to do with. We just want him. It’s too much for me and my family. It’s been almost two years. We can’t stop thinking about his situation, what he is doing there, if he’s getting food, if he’s getting medicine.”
A few days after their arrival, Bipin’s sister spoke through tears at a rally in the Hostages Square. “My brother is a student who got caught in a war that he has no side in,” she said. “It took us 22 months to find the means to come here. We were isolated in Nepal, separated by language, culture and fear. We focused on praying for him, but prayers are not enough.” She related: “The latest videos of the hostages crushed us. My mother and father are broken, barely holding on. They miss their only son. I miss my best friend — the one who dreams of growing bananas to make banana chips. The creative, funny boy. Almost two years without a sign of life. Has he starved? Injured? Alive? How can one survive 680 days in hell?”
She appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump: “We beg the administration to remain committed to the deal that will bring all the hostages home. We call on the governments of Israel and Nepal to join this effort. Thank you for fighting for my brother. Please, don’t stop until everyone returns home.” Pushpa addressed her brother in Nepali, saying: “I miss you very much, my brother. I constantly remember your voice and your hug. I miss hearing you sing and laugh. Don’t lose faith, be strong, keep living! I love you.”