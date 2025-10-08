Family to release sign of life video of hostage Bipin Joshi, recorded alive in Gaza a month after Oct. 7

— will on Wednesday evening release a video of him in captivity in Gaza, which is estimated to have been recorded in November 2023. “The last sign of life found in Gaza, which we will share with you today, is for us an anchor of firm faith that he is alive,” the family said in a statement.

So far the last “sign of life” from Bipin was footage from security cameras at Sheba Hospital on the day of the massacre, in which he is seen being led by Hamas gunmen. In the footage that the IDF then released with Shin Bet assistance, a Thai citizen who was also kidnapped from Israeli territory is seen alongside Bipin.

