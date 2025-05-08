There are 3 hostages whose lives are believed to be in grave danger

Less than a day after U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—along with his wife Sara—made conflicting statements about the number of living hostages, Israeli officials confirmed that among the 24 hostages previously believed to be alive, there is now serious concern for the lives of three .

A source familiar with the details said the three include one Israeli and two foreign nationals: Netphong Phinta, 35, from Thailand and Bipin Joshi, 24, from Nepal—the only remaining foreign nationals still held hostage who have not been declared dead.

In an official statement following the comments that unsettled many hostage families, the source clarified: “Fifty-nine hostages are currently held by Hamas. Of them, 35 have been declared dead—32 Israelis and three foreign nationals.

3 View gallery Netphong Phinta, 35, from Thailand and Bipin Joshi, 24, from Nepal

“According to the information available to Israel, 21 hostages are confirmed to be alive, and there is serious concern for the lives of three others from whom no sign of life has been received since early in the war.” Families of those three, the statement noted, “have long been updated about this assessment. Among them, one is Israeli and two are foreigners.”

The National Security Council added that communication with the families of the foreign hostages is ongoing via the respective embassies, and that those families are supported by the State of Israel in the same way as Israeli families.

Trump says there are only 21 hostages still alive





The source also emphasized that “hostage families receive continuous and detailed updates about their loved ones’ conditions. All relevant information held by the Hostage and Missing Persons Directorate is systematically conveyed to the families by an assigned intelligence officer. Families are regularly invited to briefings with the hostage coordinator and are in contact with both military liaison officers and civilian representatives.”

T rump made waves Tuesday night when he stated: “There are 21 hostages alive —last week it was 24, but now only 21.” That figure contradicted earlier Israeli statements that 24 of the 59 hostages were still considered alive. Just hours later, Israel’s Hostage and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch reaffirmed the number as 24 but noted that families of hostages with uncertain status were already aware of the situation.

3 View gallery 24 hostages confirmed alive or whose fate is unknown ( Photo: Courtesy of the family, Shiran Itzhaki Photography, from the family album, family photo )

However, by evening, Netanyahu contradicted that figure, stating in a video message : “We know for certain that 21 are alive. There are three others we’re unsure about—but what we’re saying with certainty is 21. We’re not giving up on anyone—not even those three.” Last week, Sara Netanyahu had reportedly told the prime minister that the number of living hostages was actually “fewer” than 24.

Bipin Joshi was abducted on October 7 from Kibbutz Alumim. He had taken shelter with others in a fortified room when terrorists threw in a grenade. Joshi managed to throw the first grenade out, saving lives, but a second one left him and others unconscious. He was kidnapped along with several Thai agricultural workers.

Joshi had arrived in Israel less than a month before the massacre. He had a deep interest in agriculture and was eager to return to Nepal with new skills and knowledge. Friends described his dream of becoming an agricultural entrepreneur in his homeland.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Netphong Phinta, a father of a 7-year-old son in Thailand, was kidnapped the same day from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where he worked in agriculture. He came to Israel in 2022 to support his family financially. His wife and son are awaiting his return in anguish. “A hard-working, beloved man in the kibbutz, always smiling and calm—Netphong left a mark on everyone who met him. We’re all waiting for you, Netphong, and praying for your safe return. We won’t give up until you and all the hostages come home,” the kibbutz wrote.

Amid the deadlock in hostage deal negotiations between Israel and Hamas, a senior Israeli official said that mediators Egypt and Qatar are ramping up pressure on Hamas ahead of President Trump’s upcoming visit to the Middle East next week. Israel, meanwhile, is preparing to significantly expand military operations in Gaza.

3 View gallery Hostages for which there is a sign of life

Asked about Gaza on Wednesday, Trump told reporters at the White House: “We’ll see what happens. There’s a lot of talk about Gaza right now—you’ll know within 24 hours.” The assumption is that he was referring to humanitarian aid, not a hostage deal.

The current Israeli-proposed framework on the table includes the release of about half of the remaining living hostages in exchange for a 50-day cease-fire, without requiring an end to the war or a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza. Despite growing pressure, Hamas insists on a comprehensive deal and a total end to the war—and has not changed its stance.