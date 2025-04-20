Fallen soldier G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra laid to rest in Rahat

IDF tracker from the Bedouin city was killed in an exchange of fire near the security buffer zone along the Gaza border with Israel he is the first IDF fatality since the collapse of the ceasefire and resumption of fighting 

Warrant Officer G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra was being laid to rest on Sunday in his hometown of Rahat. The 35-year-old IDF tracker from the Bedouin city was killed in an exchange of fire near the security buffer zone along the Gaza border with Israel.
His uncle Tamer Alu Alian told Ynet that Alnasasra was never afraid. "The word fear did not exist in his vocabulary. He was a brave man who would always be first to run and help, and others automatically followed him," the uncle said. "He gave 110%, always."
Alnasasra was the first soldier to be killed since the collapse of the ceasefire in Gaza and the renewed fighting.
Warrant Officer G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra
(Photo: IDF)
IDF destroys Hamas underground infrastructure in Gaza on Saturday
(IDF)

According to a preliminary IDF investigation, Hamas terrorists were believed to have emerged from an undiscovered tunnel shaft and opened fire with an anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), hitting a military vehicle carrying soldiers. The terrorists then detonated an improvised explosive device, killing Alnasasra and wounding three others.
IDF strikes Hamas targets near Khan Younis
(Photo: Hatem Khaled / Reuters)
"The Hamas massacre of Oct. 7 not only impacts Israel's Jewish community. It hurt all of us. Unimaginable things happened and everyone showed up in response. I, too, serve in the IDF reserves and we are all in this war together," The uncle said. Alnasasra was survived by his wife and three daughters, ages 13, 7 and 5
