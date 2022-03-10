Zelensky to address Knesset, Speaker says

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Knesset via zoom, Knesset Speaker Michael (Mickey) Levy said on Thursday.

Levy spoke with Ukraine's ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk and the two agreed a date would be finalized soon.

Levy's office said in a statement that it would be an honor to host Zelensky and that the two men agreed to maintain contact. Levy also expressed his solidarity with the people of Ukraine in this difficult time.

ON Wednesday, Zelensky asked to virtually address the Israeli parliament but was told that the Knesset was starting a recess and the plenum is under renovation.

"We feared that all the Knesset members wouldn't be able to arrive on such short notice, because they have plans," a Knesset official said.

So, an offer was made to Ukraine for Zelensky deliver his speech to several Knesset members over Zoom.

Meanwhile, Israel's involvement in mediation between Russia and Ukraine continues. Zelensky said on Tuesday, that he had a fourth conversation with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett whom he thanked for his efforts.

"We discussed ways to end the war and the violence," Zelensky wrote after the call.

Israel's role, in coordination with leaders in Ukraine and in the west, was to present to Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposals made by western nations and hear his reactions to them.

Bennett met with Putin in Moscow on Saturday and has also spoken to him over the phone since.

Bennett in fact, was asked to relay to the west Putin's perspective on the conflict and what he might do if the waring neighbors do not reach an agreement to end the fighting soon, and to gage the differences between the sides.

Israel did not make any proposal on its own accord nor was it intending to pressure Zelensky to accept or reject, Putin's terms.

"Israel would not be the Neville Chamberlain of 1938," officials in Jerusalem said adding that the Israeli efforts were an extension of the negotiations in Belarus.

Turkey was also involved in mediating between Russia and Ukraine.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met on Thursday in Turkey , the highest-level contact between the two countries since the war began on Feb. 24, but in simultaneous dueling news conferences made clear they had made no progress beyond an agreement to continue discussions.



