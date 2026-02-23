Shin Bet foils planned shooting attack on IDF soldiers in Karmiel; 4 Israeli Arabs arrested

A planned shooting attack in Karmiel has been foiled. The Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police announced Monday that four Israeli residents of northern Israel were arrested for questioning on suspicion of planning to carry out a shooting attack against soldiers. Indictments against the four are set to be filed on Monday.
Ahmad Sarhan, 19; Mohammad Khalil, 18; and two minors were detained on suspicion of advancing security-related offenses. Their interrogation by the Shin Bet and police revealed that they had conspired to carry out an attack in Karmiel targeting soldiers, and that some of them had trained and received instructions in preparation for executing the attack.
Footage of the suspects’ arrests was released:
Following the conclusion of the investigation, indictments will be filed Monday against all four by the Haifa District Attorney’s Office, through attorney Sharon Edri.
“We view with utmost severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activity that endangers the security of the state and its citizens, and we will continue to act decisively to detect and thwart such activity,” the Shin Bet and police said in a statement.
In July 2024, Sgt. Aleksandr (Sasha) Iakiminskyi was stabbed to death in a terrorist attack at a shopping mall in Karmiel. The assailant, Jawad Rabia, an Israeli Arab from the nearby town of Nahf, was shot and killed at the scene by a fellow soldier who had been with the fallen serviceman.