Terror stabbing in northern Israel mall leaves 1 dead, another gravely wounded

The Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the death of one of the two victims of a stabbing attack in a shopping mall in the northern city of Karmiel .

The critically wounded victim was brought to the hospital while Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics performed CPR, but doctors later pronounced him dead. Another young man was also stabbed in the attack and was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

CCTV footage of terror stabbing at shopping mall in Karmierl, northern Israel





The assailant, who was shot dead, has been identified as Jawad Rabia, a 20-year-old Israeli Arab from the nearby town of Nahf. Following the attack, four of his family members – his mother, father, brother, and sister – were arrested by police to determine if they had prior knowledge of his intentions. Large police forces also entered Nahf, confiscating computers and equipment as part of the investigation into Rabia's recent activities.

Professor Masad Barhoum, director of the Galilee Medical Center, stated that doctors fought for a long time to save the critically injured victim. "We gave him many blood transfusions, but despite all efforts, we sadly had to pronounce him dead," he said. He also provided an update on the second victim, whose condition has stabilized. "He was conscious, and we calmed him down and treated him immediately," Barhoum added.

1 View gallery Jawad Rabia

The attack at the "Hutzot Karmiel" mall began around 11:30 a.m., according to police. Northern District Police Commander Shuki Tahouka briefed reporters at the scene, explaining that the attacker arrived at the mall on foot and stabbed two citizens. One of the victims managed to "compose himself and immediately neutralize the attacker," Tahouka said.

Dramatic footage from one of the mall's security cameras shows the assailant attacking the young men on the second floor, stabbing them in front of terrified shoppers in a clothing store before attempting to flee. He was shot dead seconds later.

Commander Tahouka noted that the entire area had been "secured" and that security forces were assisting the police. "We are scanning the nearby area, secondary circles, the city, and the entire district, including urban centers, malls, and crowded places," he said, emphasizing the need to ensure the attacker had no accomplices.