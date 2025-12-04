Netanyahu taps his military secretary as next Mossad chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has chosen his military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, to serve as the next director of the Mossad intelligence agency, his office said Thursday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu reached the decision after interviewing several candidates, and Gofman's nomination will be brought to the advisory committee that reviews senior appointments. He will replace current Mossad chief David Barnea, who is set to conclude his five-year term in June 2026.

1 View gallery Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Prime Minister’s Office )

The statement detailed Gofman’s extensive operational and command background in the IDF. He previously served as a combat soldier and commander in the Armored Corps; commander of the 7th Armored Brigade's 75th Battalion; operations officer of the 36th Division; commander of the Etzion Brigade; commander of the 7th Armored Brigade; head of the 210th Division; commander of the National Ground Training Center; and chief of staff of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories. He currently serves as Netanyahu’s military secretary.

Netanyahu praised the nominee, calling Gofman “a highly distinguished officer.” He said Gofman’s appointment as military secretary during the war demonstrated “exceptional professional abilities,” citing his rapid entry into the role and direct involvement across multiple fronts.

The prime minister said Gofman had maintained continuous coordination with the intelligence services, “especially the Mossad,” and showed “creativity, initiative, tactical ingenuity, deep understanding of the enemy and complete discretion and secrecy.”