Hezbollah fires at West Bank, rockets hitting Palestinian villages

Rocket sirens blared across several settlements in the northern West Bank on Saturday, including Ofra, Kokhav Ya'akov, Tel Tzion, Ma'ale Mikhmas, Talmon, Psagot and Beit El, following the official announcement of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's assassination by the IDF.
This marks the second time since October 7 that Hezbollah has targeted the northern West Bank, with rocket fire causing damage in Palestinian villages as well.
In the village of Huwara, south of Nablus, large fragments from an interception landed on a house, though no injuries were reported. "We are at risk every moment," said local residents. "Hezbollah is firing indiscriminately. We are already facing economic and social distress, and now we have an aerial threat as well." A Huwara resident added, "There are no sirens or shelters here. The piece that fell today could have killed someone."
Sirens first sounded at 7:35 a.m. in Ofarim, Halamish, Beit Aryeh, Beit El, Peduel, Neria, Nachliel, Atarot, Kerem Re'im, Harsha, Ofra, Talmon and Ali Zahav. Thirty minutes later, additional sirens were activated in Hinanit, Shaqed, Tal Menashe and Reihan.
On Monday, 10 rockets were fired at the northern West Bank from Lebanon. While some were intercepted, others caused fires. The distance from Lebanon is roughly 60 miles, similar to the distance from Lebanon to the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, which was targeted earlier in the day with a surface-to-surface missile that reportedly fell into the sea.