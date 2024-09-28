Hezbollah fires at West Bank, rockets hitting Palestinian villages

In the village of Huwara, south of Nablus, large fragments from an interception landed on a house, though no injuries were reported. "We are at risk every moment," said local residents. "Hezbollah is firing indiscriminately. We are already facing economic and social distress, and now we have an aerial threat as well." A Huwara resident added, "There are no sirens or shelters here. The piece that fell today could have killed someone."