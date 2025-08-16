'Missiles coming': Iraq arrests Shiite pilgrims over anti-Israel social media trend

An online trend mocking Israel has spread among Shiite pilgrims and social media users, drawing criticism from Iraqi leaders who say it politicizes religious rituals.
The so-called “missile trend” began in the holy city of Karbala during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, a Shiite commemoration held 40 days after the death of Husayn ibn Ali, the sect’s founder. Pilgrims posted videos imitating Iranian missile strikes on Israel during last June’s war, with similar clips later shared by pro-Iranian users in other countries.
According to Arab media, Iraqi authorities briefly detained 50 Iranian pilgrims in Karbala for chanting anti-Israel slogans. Event organizers said political messages are banned at holy sites to prevent unrest.
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani condemned the actions, calling them “external interference.” Powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr also issued a statement forbidding the “militarization” of shrines. Lawmaker Raed al-Maliki warned that allowing political slogans could invite competing agendas at future pilgrimages.
The IDF's Arabic spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, responded online with a video highlighting recent Israeli strikes in Iran, Lebanon and Gaza. He said it was directed at those who “glorified Iran’s regional proxies, who have suffered repeated defeats in the past two years.”
The controversy came as senior Iranian officials visited Iraq. National Security Adviser Ali Larijani traveled on an official mission, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was formally presented as a pilgrim. Local media, however, suggested his visit had political motives.
The episode unfolded against a backdrop of growing tension between Iraq’s government and pro-Iranian militias, especially Kataib Hezbollah. The group, accused of involvement in a July security incident, has demanded U.S. forces withdraw by September. Washington has urged Baghdad to disband all armed groups operating outside state control.