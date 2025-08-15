Iran looks to China to rebuild its missile capabilities, Israelis concerned

China has not confirmed it would replenish the Iranian arsenal, but Western Intelligence agencies see increased cooperation between Tehran and Beijing 

Nadav Eyal|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Ballistic missile
Nadav Eyal
Iran
China
Iran is rebuilding its defensive capabilities after the 12-day war with Israel and is likely focusing on new aerial defense systems. Iran may be eyeing advanced Russian defensive systems, but thus far, it has been encountering a less-than-enthusiastic response from Moscow after the embarrassing defeat of the Iranian regime.
Tehran was also focusing on its missile program, which was also severely hit in the war. The regime realized in recent years that it must rely on its own capabilities to attack Israel, especially with ballistic missiles, after its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah was defeated in the war and after the terror group refrained from intervening when Israel launched its attacks on Iran.
3 View gallery
תיעוד מגל השיגורים ה-20 מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראלתיעוד מגל השיגורים ה-20 מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל
תיעוד מגל השיגורים ה-20 מאיראן לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל
3 View gallery
שמי רמאללהשמי רמאללה
Iranian missiles intercepted over the West Bank during the June war
(Photo: Mohamad Torokman / Reuters )
Therefore, the Iranians understand that they must maintain a significant missile force as a strategic threat against Israel. Unlike the development of nuclear weapons, Iran is not bound by international treaties preventing it from building an arsenal of ballistic missiles.
Western intelligence agencies, mostly those in Europe, have observed Iranian and Chinese cooperation in that regard. China supplied Iran with some equipment after the October 2024 altercation with Israel, but is now actually rebuilding the Iranian capabilities.
3 View gallery
נשיא סין שי ג'ינפינג שליט איראן עלי חמינאינשיא סין שי ג'ינפינג שליט איראן עלי חמינאי
Ali Khamenei, Xi Jinping
(Photo: Alex Kent / Getty Images, Reuters)
Senior Israeli officials said the Chinese intentions are not entirely clear and that Israel relayed messages to Beijing. They said China did not confirm that it would replenish Iran's missile stores, but the matter was of great concern and could have significant strategic implications.
Meanwhile, Iran has not yet dealt with the devastating damage caused to its nuclear program by the Israeli and American strikes.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""