Slain hostage Lior Rudaeff laid to rest in Nir Yitzhak after his body returned to Israel

Warrant Officer (res.) Lior Rudaeff , whose body was returned to Israel over the weekend after being held by Hamas in Gaza for more than two years, was laid to rest Monday at the cemetery in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak.

Rudaeff, 61, was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, while defending the southern kibbutz during the Hamas assault on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. He was part of the kibbutz’s emergency response team and was abducted by the terrorists. His body was recovered and returned to Israel last week.

Hundreds attended the funeral, including Magen David Adom medics with whom Rudaeff volunteered for years. They led a convoy that included an ambulance bearing his name. The Argentinian ambassador to Israel was also present.

Rudaeff’s widow, Yaffa, said it was a painful relief to finally bury her husband in the soil he died defending. “It’s a relief that you are finally receiving a proper burial in the soil you defended and fought for,” she said. “I never imagined this ending. Even after we received the news that you were killed on that cursed Saturday, my mind understood, but my heart refused to believe. You would have been so proud to see our children’s strength in the fight to bring you back.”

She added that her family drew inspiration from the recent return of the remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed and abducted in Gaza in 2014. “There are still four more hostages to bring home, and only then can we complete the circle,” she said. “Now I say goodbye forever—to my other half, the glue of our family.”

Rudaeff’s daughter, Noam, said her father remained “so present” despite being gone for more than two years. “You taught us to laugh about everything, even when it hurts,” she said. “Every time the thoughts of that morning creep in, I’m horrified by what you saw, what you endured. You found Oren and realized you couldn’t save him, then Tal was hit, and you tried again and again as dozens of terrorists closed in. I hope you knew you weren’t alone.”

She said the family’s anger remains over how long it took to bring him home. “The army promised to be there within minutes, and 763 days they abandoned you,” she said. “But finally, it has an ending. Today you are home, buried in the soil you risked your life to protect. We promise to keep fighting until the last one returns.”

Rudaeff’s son, Ben, said he struggled to process his father’s loss. “Two years and a month—it’s such a long time. I have so much to tell you, to ask, to share,” he said. “I traveled to Thailand and India, rode a motorcycle, and felt sad the whole trip—that you weren’t there, that I couldn’t talk to you. You were my safe place for 23 years, and since then, I’ve felt a bit lost. But I’m taking care of myself and surrounding myself with good people. You’re with me in every step, every breath, and even in my dreams.”

Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak said Rudaeff was born in Argentina and immigrated to Israel as a child. He grew up in the kibbutz, where he built his home with his wife Yaffa and raised their four children — Noam, Nadav, Bar, and Ben — and three grandchildren. “Exactly two years and one month ago, Lior left his home for the last time to protect his family, his friends, and the place that was his home all his life,” the kibbutz said. “Thanks to his courage and resourcefulness, an even greater disaster was prevented—but Lior paid with his life. He was held in Gaza until his return to Israel last night. Lior was a man of the land, family, and community—a volunteer, neighbor, and true friend who was always there for everyone.”