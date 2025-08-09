'We'll beg for the Iron Dome’: Germany’s Merz faces backlash over Israel arms embargo

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz faced sharp criticism, primarily from his own party and its voter base, after announcing on Friday a halt to arms exports to Israel that could be used in the Gaza war.
Alexander Hoffmann, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU) faction in Bavaria, a sister party to Merz’s conservatives, called the decision contentious and unilateral. “Our party wasn’t involved and it demands at least some explanation,” Hoffmann said, adding that internal coalition discussions would follow in the coming days.
Former Interior Minister and CSU honorary chairman Horst Seehofer labeled it a “misguided foreign policy mistake with far-reaching consequences.” CSU parliamentarian Stefan Pilsinger echoed the sentiment, highlighting the benefits Germany reaps from security cooperation with Israel, particularly in air defense and intelligence.
“We gain far more from this partnership,” he said. Within Merz’s own party, MP Karsten Müller condemned the move on X, saying, “This decision disregards the military and security cooperation that strengthens Germany’s army and NATO.”
Berlin’s outgoing culture senator, Joe Chialo, also a party member, wrote in Bild that withholding arms from Israel is arrogant and hypocritical. “If Berlin or Munich were attacked, we’d beg for Iron Dome. This embargo betrays our core values,” he warned.
Online, users accused Merz of weakening Israel at a critical time, with some calling it a “blow to a democratic ally.” Sven Mayer, a commenter, criticized Merz for abandoning his campaign promise to reverse the previous government’s anti-Israel stance, saying, “Now we’ve got Chancellor Friedrich Baerbock.”
Another user questioned Merz’s logic, asking how he’d react if Israel restricted Germany’s use of supplied weapons against Russia. Concerns also arose about potential Israeli retaliation.
Volker Beck, chair of the Bundestag’s Germany-Israel relations committee, cautioned against “German arrogance,” noting that Israel’s $260 million deal with Elbit Systems for anti-missile defenses could be at risk. “If Israel limits arms to Germany, our air defense future looks grim,” he said.
Merz’s dramatic statement came hours after Israel’s cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Gaza occupation plan. He declared that Germany would suspend all military exports to Israel usable in Gaza until further notice, while affirming Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas terror.
“Hamas must have no role in Gaza’s future,” Merz said, but expressed deep concern for Gaza’s civilian population. He argued that the occupation plan complicates efforts to free hostages and disarm Hamas, necessitating the arms embargo. Merz emphasized that ceasefire talks and hostage release remain top priorities, urging Israel to avoid steps toward annexing the West Bank.