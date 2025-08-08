Germany halts military exports to Israel for Gaza use, citing civilian suffering

The German government will not approve any exports to Israel of military equipment that could be used in the Gaza Strip until further notice, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday in response to Israel's plan to expand its military operations there, marking a significant shift for one of Israel’s staunchest allies in Europe.
Merz said Israel “has the right to defend itself against the terror of Hamas” but urged the government in Jerusalem to avoid “any further steps toward annexing the West Bank.”
He said Berlin’s top priorities are negotiations for a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. “Hamas must not play a role in the future of Gaza,” Merz added.
While expressing support for Israel’s security, Merz voiced deep concern over “the continued suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip” and called on Israeli leaders to exercise restraint in military operations.
The announcement comes after months of what some in Berlin described as a quiet arms embargo, during which weapons deals with Israel were scaled back. Merz, who took office in January and heads the conservative Christian Democratic Union, had previously criticized the former Social Democratic government for such restrictions, pledging in his campaign to support Israel “without ifs or buts.”
In recent months, Merz resisted calls within his coalition to take a harsher tone toward Israel over the protracted war in Gaza and reports of a growing hunger crisis there. Germany declined to join a joint statement last month from 25 countries condemning Israel’s actions in especially strong terms. Just last week, reports said Berlin and Rome helped block an EU proposal to suspend Israel’s access to parts of Horizon 2020, the world’s largest research and development program.
Merz’s declaration now underscores what analysts see as mounting international pressure on Israel and a deepening erosion of its support in Europe. Observers say Germany is unlikely to be the last to announce a partial arms embargo. Several European countries, including Italy and Britain, are already delaying export licenses, while French President Emmanuel Macron called for a Gaza-related arms embargo in October.
The German leader’s remarks came hours after the Cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, drawing swift condemnation abroad. Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp called the move “wrong,” saying Gaza’s humanitarian situation is “catastrophic” and warning it would not help bring hostages home. Belgium’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador to voice “total opposition” to the decision, citing what it called “continued colonization” and Israel’s stated intention to annex the West Bank. Denmark also urged Israel to “immediately reverse” the decision.
Earlier in the day, Australia became the first country to respond to Israel’s stated plan. “Australia calls on Israel to not go down this path, which will only worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was equally blunt: “The Israeli Government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately. This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages. It will only bring more bloodshed.”