Victim of Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv named as Vyacheslav Vidmant

The 52-year-old Ashdod resident was struck by shrapnel from an Iranian cluster missile near a building that had been hit by another missile in the initial days of the war

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Authorities on Saturday cleared for publication the name of a man killed in an overnight Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv, identifying him as Vyacheslav Vidmant, a resident of the southern city of Ashdod.
The strike hit Yehuda Halevi Street in central Tel Aviv, authorities said.
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זירת הנפילה בתל אביבזירת הנפילה בתל אביב
(Photo: Erik Marmor/Getty Images)
Vidmant worked for a private security company contracted by the Tel Aviv municipality to guard buildings evacuated after they were damaged by an Iranian missile earlier in the war. He had finished his shift at 10 p.m. but, for reasons that were not immediately clear, remained at the site.
When sirens sounded, he was not inside a protected space. Security guards assigned to the area have access to shelters in and around the buildings they secure and are instructed to follow safety guidelines and enter them upon receiving alerts, officials said.
His name was released after his family was notified.
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