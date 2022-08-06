IDF strikes Islamic Jihad operatives set to launch mortars, military says

The IDF struck an alleged an Islamic Jihad squad set to fire into Israel on Saturday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"IDF fighter jets targeted two Islamic Jihad terrorist operatives who were about to fire mortars from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

3 View gallery IDF chopper fires flares over Ashkelon on Saturday ( Photo: AFP )

"The IDF is continuing to strike terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," the statement read.

Palestinian reports in the Gaza Strip said at least one man was killed in the attack.

Artillery batteries were being deployed to the border area as troop build-up continued, in preparation for an expansion of the IDF operation , which began on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav, the IDF spokesperson said earlier that the military was preparing for a week-long offensive .

Rocket and mortar fire had been targeting Israeli communities in the South through the night and during the morning, with one man reported to have sustained slight injuries from a shell landing inside a Kibbutz.

3 View gallery Rocket land in border area Kibbutz Nirim, slightly injuring one man ( Photo: Barel Efraim )

That was the only reported incident of a shell succeeding to land inside an Israeli community.

According to the military, the Iron Dome missile defense system had a 95% success rate in intercepting projectiles from Gaza since the fighting began.

3 View gallery Rockets launched from Gaza towards Israeli communities ( Photo: EPA )

Of the 160 projectiles fired by the Islamic Jihad and two other smaller Gaza factions, 130 had managed to cross into Israel and







