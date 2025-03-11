'Ignoring jihad puts us at risk of brutal Islamic rule'

Yisrael Ne’eman says tens of millions of people were slaughtered, enslaved, and brutally oppressed by jihadism over thousands of years

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
jihad
ILTV
Islamic Jihad
“If we don't educate ourselves about Islamic Jihad, we are going to find ourselves living under a brutal Islamic law,” said Yisrael Ne’eman, Director of the Ne’eman Academy.
In an interview with ILTV News, he discussed a course he offers on the theology and legacy of jihad. He said tens of millions of people were slaughtered, enslaved, and brutally oppressed by jihadism over thousands of years.
Today, “we have to call it out. We have to learn about this. Everyone needs to know about this.”
Watch the full interview:
EXPOSING ISLAMIC JIHAD
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""