'Ignoring jihad puts us at risk of brutal Islamic rule'

“If we don't educate ourselves about Islamic Jihad, we are going to find ourselves living under a brutal Islamic law,” said Yisrael Ne’eman, Director of the Ne’eman Academy.

“If we don't educate ourselves about Islamic Jihad, we are going to find ourselves living under a brutal Islamic law,” said Yisrael Ne’eman, Director of the Ne’eman Academy.

“If we don't educate ourselves about Islamic Jihad, we are going to find ourselves living under a brutal Islamic law,” said Yisrael Ne’eman, Director of the Ne’eman Academy.