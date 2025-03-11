'Ignoring jihad puts us at risk of brutal Islamic rule'

“If we don't educate ourselves about Islamic Jihad, we are going to find ourselves living under a brutal Islamic law,” said Yisrael Ne’eman, Director of the Ne’eman Academy.
In an interview with ILTV News, he discussed a course he offers on the theology and legacy of jihad. He said tens of millions of people were slaughtered, enslaved, and brutally oppressed by jihadism over thousands of years.
Today, “we have to call it out. We have to learn about this. Everyone needs to know about this.”
Watch the full interview: