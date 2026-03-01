Iranian strikes hit UAE, Oman and Jordan, killing 3 and wounding dozens across the Gulf

In the United Arab Emirates , debris from an intercepted drone hit Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, which houses the Israeli Embassy. A woman and her child were lightly wounded. Earlier in the morning, Emirati authorities said fragments from drones intercepted by air defenses fell on two homes in Dubai, wounding two people.

Officials stressed that the loud explosions heard were the result of successful interceptions. The reports followed additional official statements overnight about a fire caused by interception debris at Jebel Ali port, a drone intercepted over Dubai whose remnants ignited a blaze on the exterior facade of the Burj Al Arab hotel, and an “incident at Dubai International Airport” that left four people wounded.

Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president, warned Iran in a post on X: “Iranian aggression against Gulf states has misdirected its fire and isolated Iran at a critical moment. Your war is not with your neighbors. In this escalation, you are affirming the narrative of those who see Iran as the primary source of danger in the region and its missile program as a constant source of instability. Return to reason and act responsibly toward your neighbors before the cycle of isolation and escalation widens.”

Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE minister of state for international cooperation, told CNN: “We are prepared to defend ourselves. We hope it does not come to that, but we will not stand idly by while we continue to be targets of attacks.”

Oman, which has served as a mediator in talks between the United States and Iran, also reported being targeted. According to a security source cited by the state news agency, the commercial port of Duqm was attacked by two drones. A foreign worker was wounded when one drone struck worker housing, while debris from the second landed near fuel tanks without causing casualties or damage. Oman condemned the attacks and said it would take all necessary measures to address threats to the country’s security and its residents.

Arab networks have broadcast footage since yesterday of Iranian strikes in the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, including hits on high-rise towers. In Bahrain, the Crowne Plaza hotel in Manama was struck, causing damage but no casualties. Bahrain International Airport was attacked overnight by a drone and sustained damage. Bahrain’s General Command of the Defense Force said air defenses effectively countered hostile Iranian attacks, destroying 45 missiles and nine drones, including Shahed 136 models. Additional explosions have since been reported in the country.

The UAE Defense Ministry said in a statement: “Our air defenses have so far dealt with 167 Iranian missiles and 541 drones. Of the missiles launched, 154 were destroyed while 13 fell into the sea. A total of 506 drones were intercepted and destroyed, while 35 crashed within UAE territory and caused material damage.” Overall, the attacks have left three people dead, from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, and 58 wounded, nationals of various countries.

Sabereen News, affiliated with pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, reported US strikes today in Irbil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. A source in Irbil told ynet yesterday: “Many missiles were launched from Iran toward Irbil, but the United States destroyed them. I am so happy and excited. A tyrannical and terrorist regime is about to be destroyed. I saw the missiles and some fighter jets, and I did not know whether they belonged to the United States or Israel.”

Qatar’s Defense Ministry, which has been providing regular updates, said this morning that drones and missiles launched toward the country were intercepted. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari wrote on X regarding the strike on Oman: “The deliberate targeting of our brothers in Oman, a country that made mediation efforts and sought to keep the door of diplomacy open until the last moment, is an attack on the very principle of mediation. As we warned when Qatar itself was targeted for its mediation efforts, this aggression represents a destructive pattern that threatens the role of mediators and undermines one of the most important tools for containing crises and preserving peace and stability.”

In Kuwait, the official Defense Ministry spokesperson said the country’s air defenses effectively dealt with several hostile aerial targets this morning. According to the statement, the targets were identified and intercepted in the south of the country. No casualties were reported. The armed forces continue to carry out their duties and address any possible developments to safeguard national security and stability.

In Jordan, sirens have sounded intermittently as the country faces both Iranian attacks and falling interception debris. The Jordanian military said yesterday: “We dealt with 49 drones and ballistic missiles directed toward Jordanian territory.” Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned the Iranian attacks against Jordan and other states. In talks he held, he said: “Iran attacked Jordan without any justification, despite being aware of the efforts Jordan made to resolve the crisis peacefully and despite the fact that Jordan prevented the use of its territory or airspace for any attack against it.”