Trump threatens Hamas as Gaza City op pushes ahead: 'Will you use hostages as human shields? This is a human atrocity'

Just hours after the start of the IDF’s intense strikes in Gaza City, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Hamas late Monday night, linking his warning to reports that hostages had been moved above ground to be used as human shields against the attacks.
In a post on his social network Truth Social, Trump wrote: "I have just read a News Report that Hamas has moved the hostages above ground to use them as human shields against Israel’s ground offensive. I hope the Leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or, ALL 'BETS' ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!"
Minutes after Trump’s post, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked him: "Thank you President Trump for your unflinching support for Israel's battle against Hamas and the release of all our hostages."
Palestinians reported Monday night on massive airstrikes in the Gaza City area, after consecutive days of high-rise demolitions and the southward flight of hundreds of thousands of residents from the strip’s largest city — all amid preparations for Operation Gideon's Chariots II. According to them, a “belt of fire” was carried out in northwestern Gaza City along with further airstrikes in the area, with footage showing the skies glowing orange from the bombardment. Reports also described tanks on al-Jalaa Street, in the heart of Gaza City, and a mass exodus from the area.
According to Palestinian footage, IDF forces were seen firing illumination shells and carrying out artillery barrages in the northern Gaza Strip. A Gaza report said that — including from combat helicopters — 37 strikes were conducted within 20 minutes. Around 10 p.m., the blasts were felt across central Israel and even in the Sharon region, following the strikes in Gaza.