Heavy Gaza strikes light up night sky; blasts felt in central Israel

Heavy Israeli airstrikes pounded Gaza City on Monday night after consecutive days of demolishing high-rise buildings and as hundreds of thousands of residents continued fleeing southward, Palestinian media reported.

Witnesses described a “belt of fire” stretching across the city’s northwest, with footage showing Gaza’s night sky glowing orange from multiple strikes.

Heavy Israeli airstrikes in northwestern Gaza City

According to reports and video from the scene, Israeli forces fired illumination rounds and carried out artillery barrages in northern Gaza. Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV claimed that an Israeli attack helicopter also fired on the area near Sheikh Radwan Bridge inside Gaza City.

Around 10 p.m., loud explosions from the Gaza strikes were felt across central Israel and even in the Sharon region, residents reported.

The escalation came as a stormy meeting in the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem exposed sharp divisions between the political leadership and top military commanders over the looming operation in Gaza and stalled negotiations for a hostage deal.

Israeli forces fire illumination flares over northern Gaza during overnight operations, Sept. 15, 2025

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened the meeting with a scolding, waving newspaper clippings quoting senior officers — including remarks attributed to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir — voicing reservations about the ground maneuver. “What is this? Stop briefing against the operation,” Netanyahu said. “This is not an army with a state, but a state with an army.” He did not name Zamir directly.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir pressed Zamir for a response. “I don’t know of any briefings,” the army chief replied.

Zamir went on to voice strong concerns about the risks the operation could pose to the 48 hostages still held in Gaza, warning their danger would increase during the assault. While pledging that the military would try to minimize the risks, he urged urgent diplomatic efforts. Turning to Mossad chief David Barnea and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Zamir demanded: “Why isn’t the negotiating team traveling the world right now to force a deal? Why are we always dependent on others? Why is [Barnea] sitting here? Go bring a deal!”

He then raised his voice at Netanyahu, saying: “Exhaust the talks for a deal!”

Dermer shot back that Zamir’s assessments were wrong. “You’re talking about things you don’t understand. You don’t understand diplomacy. In the end, everything happened despite your instructions. Only because we didn’t listen to you is there a deal on the table.” Zamir retorted: “So take it!”

Dermer said Hamas remained interested in negotiations despite Israel’s attempted strike on its leadership in Qatar and insisted that Doha still wanted to mediate.

IDF airstrike on Gaza City high-rise building

During the meeting, Zamir also estimated that an assault to capture Gaza City could result in dozens of Israeli soldiers being killed, though he avoided giving precise figures. Netanyahu countered that most assessments showed a ground offensive would intensify pressure on Hamas and could bring the war closer to a decisive outcome.

Following reports of the heated exchange, a political official defended Netanyahu, saying: “Thanks to the prime minister’s correct decisions, 207 hostages have already been freed, and he is determined to bring them all home. During last night’s meeting, he emphasized that briefings and leaks from security discussions endanger our forces and harm the effort to free the hostages, and must stop immediately.”