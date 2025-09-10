Journalists won't fly with PM on official airplane to UN General Assembly

In an unusual move, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Wednesday that no journalists will accompany Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his official aircraft, Wing of Zion, for his

In an unusual move, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Wednesday that no journalists will accompany Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his official aircraft, Wing of Zion, for his

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, prepare to board the PM's official aircraft Wing of Zion, ahead of a trip last year

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, prepare to board the PM's official aircraft Wing of Zion, ahead of a trip last year