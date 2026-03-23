Sirens sound across central, southern Israel after Iran missile launch; no injuries reported

Sirens sounded across the Lachish region and parts of central Israel on Monday following a missile launch from Iran, while a separate report said a bridge in southern Lebanon was struck and destroyed.
The IDF said a launch toward southern Israel was identified, triggering alerts in areas including Ashkelon and nearby communities. Emergency teams were dispatched to scan several locations after reports of possible impacts. No injuries have been reported.
Initial indications suggested the missile may have been a cluster-type munition, though this has not been officially confirmed.
Sirens were also activated in parts of central Israel, in some cases without advance warning. Earlier in the day, alerts sounded in the western Galilee, including in Hanita, before the incident was declared over.
Separately, the Qatari network Al Jazeera reported that Israeli warplanes struck and destroyed the al-Qaqaiya bridge over the Litani River in southern Lebanon, one of several key crossings in the area that have been targeted during the conflict.