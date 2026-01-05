New bill would let new governments appoint their own attorney general

A proposed overhaul of Israel’s legal advisory system would allow every newly elected government to appoint a new attorney general, under legislation being advanced by Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman .

Rothman, a lawmaker from the Religious Zionism party, is preparing the bill for final approval as part of a broader plan to split the powers of the attorney general. Under current law, the attorney general is appointed to a six-year term that does not depend on election cycles or changes in government.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch, Moti Kimchi )

Under Rothman’s proposal, the attorney general’s term would last from the date of appointment until a new government is sworn in. The incoming government could appoint a new attorney general on its first day in office or extend the incumbent’s term for up to 100 days while deciding whether to replace them.

The bill also proposes that, following the split of the role, the attorney general would be appointed by the government at the recommendation of the justice minister and the prime minister. Candidates would be required to meet the qualifications of a Supreme Court justice and be considered a senior legal figure. The proposal sets no age limit and would not impose a cooling-off period from political activity prior to appointment, except for membership in a party’s formal selection body.

The legislation would also significantly expand the government’s authority to remove or suspend the attorney general. Adopting a framework previously suggested by former justice minister Prof. Daniel Friedmann, the bill would allow the government, at the initiative of the justice minister, to dismiss or suspend the attorney general in cases including disputes that, in the government’s view, hinder effective cooperation.

Opposition lawmakers strongly criticized the proposal during committee discussions, arguing that it would undermine the independence of legal oversight and turn the position into a political appointment.

“This is turning legal advice into a jobs law,” said Knesset member Efrat Rayten of the Democrats party. “There has been a clear public interest in keeping political affiliation out of this role to preserve trust and objectivity, and this proposal does the opposite.”

Knesset member Gilad Kariv said the legislation amounted to an accelerated version of the government’s controversial judicial overhaul, adding that hopes the government would pause such moves after Oct. 7 had not been realized.

Eitan Ginzburg of Blue and White warned that redefining the attorney general as the government’s lawyer would erode public confidence. A Justice Ministry representative told the committee that under a Supreme Court ruling, a professional selection committee may already consider political affiliation, though the definition of political ties is broader than formal party membership.

Knesset member Karin Elharar of Yesh Atid said the bill amounted to a fully political appointment. “There’s no need to pretend,” she said. “You want an attorney general who carries out the government’s wishes.”

Rothman rejected the criticism, saying he had revised many sections in response to opposition comments and that he views former minister Friedmann’s proposal as a basis for discussion rather than a binding model. He said the ideal structure would resemble systems in countries such as the United States, Canada and Britain, particularly if the role of chief prosecutor is separated.