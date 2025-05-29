15-day-old baby buried next to his mother murdered by terrorists

Baby Ravid Haim, 15 days old, was buried on Thursday next to his mother, who was murdered when terrorists opened fire on a car in the West Bank, carrying Zeela Gez, a mother of three and mental health counselor from the settlement of Bruchin, to the hospital to deliver her baby.
For two weeks, doctors fought for the baby's life after he was born in an emergency operation, but he did not survive.
"My heart was broken twice," the distraught father Hannanel Gez said over the open grave. "Ravid opened his eyes for a moment in the neonatal ICU yesterday. He was sweet. Like an angel," he said.
"We are here because we are allowing those who want to murder us to live among us. The people of Israel must unite," he said. "All those who are trying to murder us, start packing. You have no place here. We respect all people, but if you murder us, you must go."
He directed his words to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I asked you to come to commiserate with us, to come to the ICU and look my baby in the eye. Take responsibility," he said, adding that there must be a stronger response to terror.
Gez was critically wounded in the attack and rushed to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where doctors performed an emergency cesarean section in an effort to save the baby. Despite extensive resuscitation efforts, the hospital said the next morning that Gez had succumbed to her injuries.